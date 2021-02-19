Taylor Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary

The foundation is a Georgia treasure. Taylor, who lived from 1892-1984 in Macon and Atlanta, created it in August 1971. He had a deep interest in genealogy and wanted to provide grants to pay for the publishing of genealogical records, primarily concerning people who lived in Georgia prior to 1851.

While the foundation began by underwriting the publication of traditional books, it has expanded into grants for records in digital format. Two significant grantees are the Georgia Archives for the Virtual Vault and the Digital Library of Georgia for its Georgia Historic Newspapers. Both projects allow the public to look up information online at no charge.