Take your family on a scavenger hunt in Oakland Cemetery

Easy : Kid-friendly riddles and perfect for families (expected hunt time:1 hour)

: Challenging, but not impossible to solve, riddles (Expected hunt time: 1.5-2 hours) Deadly: Try it if you dare (Expected hunt time: 2-3 hours)

With the purchase of a packet, your team will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including tour tickets, memberships, Museum Store gift cards and more. There will be weekly prize drawings, and winners will be notified by email.

According to Oakland Cemetery’s website: “The celebrated and humble rest together at Oakland. For every lavish monument marking a prominent or wealthy family, there are hundreds of small, simple headstones. Not far from some of Atlanta’s best-known sons and daughters are paupers buried at public expense. Here, an ornate tomb is inscribed with flowery verse — there, a plain marker merely says ‘Infant.’ Tycoon and pauper, Christian and Jew, black and white, powerful and meek, soldier and civilian — all are here.”

Buried in Oakland are the namesakes of Atlanta area cities and parks — Alfred Austell, Jonathan Norcross, Samuel M. Inman, Edwin P. Ansley; mayors and governors — Ivan Allen Jr., James M. Calhoun, Moses W. Formwalt (Atlanta’s first mayor), Maynard Jackson, Hoke Smith; and other notable Atlanta residents — Selena Sloan Butler (founded the nation’s first PTA for Black parents), Bishop Wesley John Gaines (founder of Morris Brown College), Julia Collier Harris (co-winner of the first Pulitzer Prize awarded to a Georgia newspaper, for a series of articles and editorials about the KKK and the Scopes Monkey Trial in the 1920s), Robert T. “Bobby” Jones (considered the greatest amateur golfer of all time) and Margaret Mitchell (author of "Gone With the Wind).

Explore 5 hidden stories of Oakland Cemetery

Holiday Scavenger Hunt

November 21 through January 3

Oakland Cemetery

248 Oakland Ave. SE

Atlanta, GA 30312