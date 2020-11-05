Oakland Cemetery’s annual wreath and greenery sale begins

Individual bows are also available in deluxe and extra large sizes, and cost $9-$15.

When you place your order, designate whether you will pick up your wreath or would like the staff to place it on a plot.

Explore Victorian Holiday returns to Oakland Cemetery for sixth year

“We encourage you to pick up your wreath at our Holiday Green Market at Victorian Holiday on December 5 and 6,” the website states. “If you are unable to pick up your purchase during the Holiday Green Market at Victorian Holiday, wreaths can also be picked up Nov. 24-Dec. 17 on the Visitors Center’s porch.”

Make a day of your trip to the cemetery by taking part in a self-guided scavenger hunt. No reservations are required to participate.