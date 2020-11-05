Oakland Cemetery’s annual wreath and greenery sale begins

Things are alive at Oakland Cemetery, and you can take them home with you.
Those things are holiday wreaths and greenery, which you can order now to decorate you home, to give as a gift or to adorn your family’s cemetery plot.
“The handcrafted wreaths are sourced from a North Carolina farm and come complete with a lovely red velvet ribbon,” the cemetery’s website states. “Embellish your wreath with a bundle of freshly picked mixed greenery harvested from Oakland’s gardens, magnolia stems, and more, also available for order.”
The $12 fresh greenery bundles come in three choices: holly berry, magnolia and mixed greenery.
lf you prefer a wreath, you can choose from three sizes — 12, 24 and 36 inches — with a choice of standard, deluxe or extra large bow. Prices range from $30 to $72.
Individual bows are also available in deluxe and extra large sizes, and cost $9-$15.
When you place your order, designate whether you will pick up your wreath or would like the staff to place it on a plot.
“We encourage you to pick up your wreath at our Holiday Green Market at Victorian Holiday on December 5 and 6,” the website states. “If you are unable to pick up your purchase during the Holiday Green Market at Victorian Holiday, wreaths can also be picked up Nov. 24-Dec. 17 on the Visitors Center’s porch.”
Make a day of your trip to the cemetery by taking part in a self-guided scavenger hunt. No reservations are required to participate.