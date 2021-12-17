Take inventory of your testimony this year

The scene reminds me of Jesus’ famous words at the beginning of this column, recorded in the fifth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew.

Like fishermen, we cannot “fish” in the dark either. Truly, if our light does not shine wherever God plants us, those who don’t know his grace are more likely to flee instead of run to him.

I have seen it one too many times. Children of churchgoers (and even ministers) rebel against God because their parents’ talk does not match their walk. It’s true — how many people cringe at the mention of Jesus or God because of exposure to self-righteous, religious parents or relatives whose words did not translate into actions?

The apostle Paul reiterated this crucial aspect of the Christian life in his letter to the church in Ephesus:

“Walk as Children of Light! For once you were full of darkness, but now you have light from the Lord. So live as people of light!”

Indeed, those of us who claim to love and serve God should take this light-shining business seriously because the implications of having a testimony that does not match our words can be devastating.

We may go to church every Sunday, serve in 10 committees, sing in the choir and teach. Yet, if we come home and make our family miserable because of attitudes that scream that we are walking in the flesh, we will push the “fish” swimming near our nets away from the Lord instead of closer to him. And what great representative of God’s kingdom would I be at my job if I had Bible verses hanging all over my cubicle but displayed a bad attitude with a co-worker, or did a careless job?

“What will they say when you leave?”

I was recently listening to a song when this phrase in the chorus pierced my heart. The piece challenges believers to remember that each act and word of love, compassion, carelessness or hate builds a testimony that will outlast.

Indeed, when life is over, everything that we strive so hard to acquire is left behind. But the impact that you and I make in the lives we touch will generate ripples that can impact generations to come.

This impact rests in gestures that show that we care. It lingers in the hearts of our children each time we wipe tears away and kiss boo-boos. It echoes in the forgiveness we extend when someone hurts us or the smile we offer when no one else seems to care. These tiny beacons of light are the heritage our journey on Earth will leave behind. More than empty words, these acts more effectively attract people to the God we love.

As this year comes to an end and we fill our minds with new goals for the new year, may we be challenged to inventory our testimony to those around us honestly. More than determining our success by the number of checks on our to-do list, may we challenge ourselves to examine the impact of our actions and words: Did we show compassion to those who were hurting? Did we offer forgiveness to those who hurt us? Did we say that we love our family, not only with empty words but also with gestures that confirm what our lips proclaim? In other words, did we effectively live as a light in the darkness around us?

I used to say that it did not matter what people thought about me. But in a sense, I have decided that it does indeed matter. For I hope that every time I leave a room or, ultimately, the day I leave this world, my life song will say that even with all my imperfections and mistakes, God’s love steadily shone through me and that the world was a better place because I lived.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, Bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com