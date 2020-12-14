5 Atlanta homes you can buy for less than $400,000

Although this time of year isn’t known as an ideal time to sell a house, for homebuyers, it could be worth it.
People hoping to move to or in Atlanta are in luck, as several homes are up for sale in the city — many of them are available for less than $400,000.
Whether you want a new home with convenient access to the city’s main haunts or a charming abode, there are options for every ideal.
690 Dameron Cir SW - $345,000
The price was recently cut on this five-bedroom home. It’s completely renovated and the owner’s bedroom is upstairs, separated from the four others. You can have privacy with only two other neighbors, too.
462 Deering Rd NW - $399,900
Conveniently near Buckhead and Midtown, this 1940s cottage is charming and spacious. Extra basement space means it can be converted into a studio. Plus, there are original hardwood floors and updated bathrooms.
4974 Wewatta St SW - $259,000
There’s plenty of room for the family in this 4 bedroom home, which is in the “highly sought after Thaxton Reserve neighborhood,” the listing notes. The main bedroom offers a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. It’s also minutes away from the airport.
380 Chappell Rd NW - $269,000
Step into comfort in this renovated home in Grove Park. The owner’s bedroom has a fireplace to keep you toasty, while the corner lot offers some privacy with a partially wooded backyard. It’s also close to Georgia Tech and Top Golf.
1322 Graymont Dr SW - $349,900
Newly built, this home features an open floor plan and high ceilings that are wrapped up in a house that allows you to enjoy all the West End has to offer.