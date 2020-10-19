SUCCESS STORY / Kris Millsaps, 31: From 287 pounds to 200 pounds

How long you’ve kept it off: “I started March 1 and reached my goal weight Aug. 11,” Millsaps said.

Personal life: “I currently live in Brookhaven. ... I am single and enjoy the little moments that I can spend time with friends. ... I have been a store manager for DSW for the last seven years," Millsaps said. "I recently went back to school to finish my bachelor’s degree. I will graduate February 2021 with a bachelor’s in business administration and a minor in organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.”

Turning point: “This recent pandemic had a funny way of putting things into perspective. It was time to focus on myself. I was tired. I wasn’t sleeping, and my stress levels were through the roof. I had enough," Millsaps said. "The significant moment was when my clothes did not fit. I was popping buttons in an XXL. That was when I knew something had to change. I reached out to Nancy Masoud, metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness because I have tried everything else. Why not give this a shot?”

Diet plan: Breakfast is egg whites with spinach. Lunch and dinner are protein and two cups of vegetables. He snacks twice daily on high-fiber fruit.

Exercise routine: “I did not exercise during this weight-loss period; however, I normally walk 8 to 10 miles a day at work at an average of 18,000 steps a day," Millsaps said. “... Now that I have lost the weight, my goal has shifted to exercise and overall fitness, specifically toning. I have signed up for Orange Theory and am taking classes twice a week.”

Biggest challenge: “My biggest challenge was curbing my sweet tooth. I love cookies and gummy bears," he said. “It was hard for the first two weeks, then after that, I found that I can get sweets from other items such as a strawberry.”

How life has changed: “I feel that I am getting more attention in the form of compliments and social encounters. I also had to invest in an entire new wardrobe. Having gone from an XXL to a medium and a size 40 pant to a size 32," Millsaps said. "Friendships have stayed the same. I have an awesome support system that has encouraged me along the way. However, I find that I am getting more attention in the dating realm. I’m excited to see what the future will hold there.”

