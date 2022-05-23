ajc logo
X

Study: Older adults support the right to die, regardless of health

caption arrowCaption
A New Study Links Over Napping and Dementia.We all love to squeeze in a good nap every here and there. .However, a new study suggests that over napping is a sign of dementia.During a 14 year study for adults ages 74-88 - those that napped excessively showed signs of early dementia. .The study links the brain and sleep patters to increased memory loss and more.Experts don't want you to stop napping, instead they want you to monitor and modify your naps. .Instead of an hour, nap for 15 to 20 minutes a day. .Power naps are known to help boost mood, restore alertness, decrease stress and more.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Study participants wanted the right out of principal, but stressed the need for checks and balances.

There is a phrase that sparks controversy in hospital wards and general assemblies alike — voluntary assisted death. It’s legal in 10 U.S. states, as well as the district of Columbia. Now, a new study claims most older adults support it, but there’s a catch.

Voluntary assisted death, or VAD, is when a patient chooses to end their own life. In the U.S., the practice is often called physician-assisted suicide or physician-assisted death. An Australian study is now diving deeper into the issue.

ExploreDelaying dementia: VR games may be the next big thing

Published in the OMEGA Journal of Death and Dying, the study aimed to explore older adults’ perspectives on VAD in Australia, and determined that most of the adults 65 or older voiced support for VAD, but stressed a need for safeguards.

“Participants expressed a desire to have control over end-of-life options, challenged by religious beliefs,” the study said. “Participants expressed concern that VAD legislation could leave people vulnerable to coercion and saw a need for safeguards.”

ExploreAging in Atlanta event covers activities, staying healthy and more

The in-depth qualitative study featured interviews with 15 Western Australians aged 65 or older, where VAD is legal for terminally-ill patients, to determine their perspectives on the practice.

“Participants talked about the importance of social connections, the interconnectedness of people, and gaining enjoyment from life,” Dr Eyal Gringart, the study’s supervisor, told newswise.com. “Once those are no longer a part of one’s lived experience, life may not be worth living. If those connections were lost in later life, people said those wanting to access VAD should have the option.”

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
This cognitive enhancement pill may actually make Alzheimer’s disease worse, study says
1h ago
New nurse staffing think tank outlines six priority areas
Delaying dementia: VR games may be the next big thing
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top