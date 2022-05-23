Study: Older adults support the right to die, regardless of health

Voluntary assisted death, or VAD, is when a patient chooses to end their own life. In the U.S., the practice is often called physician-assisted suicide or physician-assisted death. An Australian study is now diving deeper into the issue.

Published in the OMEGA Journal of Death and Dying, the study aimed to explore older adults’ perspectives on VAD in Australia, and determined that most of the adults 65 or older voiced support for VAD, but stressed a need for safeguards.