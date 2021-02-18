1 Georgia hospital in nation’s top 50; 9 total in top 250

Piedmont Fayette Hospital, a 282-bed, acute care community hospital in Fayetteville, has combined “clinical excellence with a focus on wellness, high-quality and exceptional service” since 1997.

In addition to being one of the top 50 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Fayette received:

» 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award

» 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award

» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award

» Pulmonary Care Excellence Award

Two other Georgia hospitals reached the ranks of the top 100 U.S. hospitals.

Emory University Hospital

Emory University Hospital is staffed exclusively by Emory University School of Medicine faculty who also are members of the Emory Clinic.

In addition to being one of the top 100 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory Hospital received:

» 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award

» 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery Award

» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award

» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award

» Neurosciences Excellence Award

Emory University Hospital Midtown

Formerly known as Emory Crawford Long Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown is staffed by “some of the world’s top specialists are advancing medicine every day,” it website states.

In addition to being one of the top 100 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory Midtown received:

» 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award

» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award

» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award

» Neurosciences Excellence Award

Here are the remaining six facilities, in alphabetical order.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory St. Joseph’s received:

» 100 Best Cardiac Care

» 100 Best Critical Care

» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care

» 100 Best General Surgery

» 100 Best Stroke Care

» Joint Replacement Excellence Award

» Neurosciences Excellence Award

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Athens received:

» 100 Best Pulmonary Care

» 100 Best Stroke Care

» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award

» Neurosciences Excellence Award

Piedmont Hospital

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont received:

» 100 Best Cardiac Care

» 100 Best Coronary Intervention

» Joint Replacement Excellence Award

» Stroke Care Excellence Award

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Newnan received:

» Critical Care Excellence Award

» Pulmonary Care Excellence Award

» Stroke Care Excellence Award

Wellstar Cobb Hospital

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Wellstar Cobb received:

» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care

» 100 Best General Surgery

» 100 Best Pulmonary Care

» 100 Best Stroke Care

» Vascular Surgery Excellence Award

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Wellstar Kennestone received:

» 100 Best Critical Care

» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care

» 100 Best Pulmonary Care

» General Surgery Excellence Award

» Joint Replacement Excellence Award

» Vascular Surgery Excellence Award