Here’s how many Georgia youth are obese, according to new report

Non-Hispanic Asian children had the lowest obesity rate at 5.9% in 2018-2019. That was followed by non-Hispanic white children and non-Hispanic multiple race children, which had 11.7% and 14.7%, respectively. Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native, and non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander children had notably higher obesity rates at 20.7%, 22.9%, 28.5% and 39.8% respectively.

While Kentucky had the highest overall youth obesity rate at 23.8% and Utah had the lowest at 9.6%, Georgia youth landed in the middle at 14.9%. Nationally, Georgia ranked at No. 24 among all 50 states and Washington D.C., Patch.com reported.

Among the recommendations suggested in the report for additional changes to promote health and prevent childhood obesity are increasing the maximum SNAP benefit level by at least 15% per participant for the span of the economic downturn related to COVID-19 and the Department of Agriculture supporting states in using existing waivers to serve free meals to all students through the 2020-2021 school year.

“SNAP, WIC, and school meals all have proven benefits for children and families,” Bussel said. “Given the unprecedented circumstances families are facing, we must make sure that they reach everyone who is eligible. Doing so will help make sure children and families can stay healthy during this pandemic, and likely reduce the risk for obesity in the long term.”