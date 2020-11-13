Potential key to preventing asthma attacks displayed in new research

“The combination of taking out the two sets of signals allowed for a strong reduction in the number of those pathogenic T cells, whereas only neutralizing either one had a relatively mild effect,” Croft said. “That was quite a significant finding.”

Additionally, blocking the signaling proteins decreased the number of pathogenic T cells that remained in the lungs once the asthma attack ceased. Normally, the “memory” T cells would induce inflammation the next time a person encounters an allergen. With OX40L and CD30L blocked, very few of the harmful T cells stayed in the lungs. Weeks after treatment, mice also had a weaker response to house dust mites.

Croft said the results suggest “we were diminishing the immune memory of the allergen.”

For more on the study, including what it shows about the immune system, read the press release here.