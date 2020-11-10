Study suggests improper antibiotic prescriptions can lead to increased use

The highest quartile of prescribers saw 80% of clinicians prescribing antibiotics for viral respiratory infections, while 42% did so in the lowest quartile. A year after the urgent care visit, patients in the highest-prescribing clinician group got 14.6% more antibiotics for ARI compared with patients in the lowest-antibiotic-prescribing clinician group.

“You’ll hear lots of people say, ‘Every winter I need antibiotics for bronchitis,’” said senior author Ateev Mehrotra, an associate professor of health care policy in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and a hospitalist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “The antibiotics don’t actually help, but patients tend to perceive a benefit. The fancy term for this psychological phenomenon is ‘illusionary correlation.’”

“They get antibiotics and they feel better, not because the antibiotics have worked but because the infection has run its course,” Mehrotra added. “The next time they become ill with similar symptoms they go back to the doctor to get another prescription.”

A 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control found that 1 in 3 prescriptions are unnecessary. In an analysis of doctor’s office and emergency room visits in the U.S., the CDC found the majority of unnecessary antibiotics were prescribed for respiratory conditions caused by viruses such as sinus and ear infections and the common cold.

According to Kaiser Pemanente, antibiotics cannot kill viruses and won’t treat viral infections.

