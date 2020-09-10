Stop by this Georgia winery for an adult slushie to go

After a long week of staying home to help curb the spread of coronavirus, a glass of wine might sound good to you. A glass of frozen wine — a wine slushie — sounds even better. Now, change that glass to a growler.
Welcome to Sweet Acre Family Winery in the foothills of the northeast Georgia mountains. Owned by Matthew and Lindsey Vrahiotes, Sweet Acre is in Alto, near Gainesville. The Vrahiotes met on a blind date while attending Valdosta State University, their website states. The duo built their farm and winery from the ground over the course of six years.
“We have learned so much as beekeepers, gardeners, fruit cultivators, winemakers, construction workers, salesmen, and spouses,” they wrote.
“After growing blackberries and keeping bees for some time, we have turned our u-pick farm into Hall County’s first winery,” they wrote. “We specialize in fruit, or ‘country wines,’ that are reminiscent of those our southern families used to make. We honor or state’s agricultural diversity by using the finest ingredients from our farm and farms alike.”
Make a trip Thursday through Monday (hours vary) and enjoy a wine tasting outside. Beverages are served in disposable cups to limit contact. For those hot days, or when you want something different, order a wine slushie. The flavors — currently peach bellini and watermelon bellini —change routinely and often are announced on the winery’s social media accounts.
If you’re just passing through and don’t have more than a few minutes, you can place an order and pick it up. This includes cases, bottles and glasses of wine, and slushies in 12, 20, 28, 32 and 64 ounce sizes. Just, please, don’t drink and drive.
If you buy a bottle, check out the artwork on the label. All art except on the Peachy Keen wine was done by Judy Crumley, Lindsey Vrahiotes' mother.