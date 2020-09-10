Stop by this Georgia winery for an adult slushie to go

Welcome to Sweet Acre Family Winery in the foothills of the northeast Georgia mountains. Owned by Matthew and Lindsey Vrahiotes, Sweet Acre is in Alto, near Gainesville. The Vrahiotes met on a blind date while attending Valdosta State University, their website states. The duo built their farm and winery from the ground over the course of six years.

“We have learned so much as beekeepers, gardeners, fruit cultivators, winemakers, construction workers, salesmen, and spouses,” they wrote.