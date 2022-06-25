Spiritual dangers of a midlife crisis

The father modeled the sacrificial love that led Christ to die on the cross. He knew Christ hadn’t taught that life’s goal is happiness, but rather serving others and loving God. Clearly, Christ could have run away from the unspeakable suffering he faced, but he carried his cross and accepted his death willingly.

Believing the goal of life is our own happiness can harm others. In many divorces, the spouse who is left behind grieves the death of the relationship, while the children blame themselves for the marriage failing.

Try telling heartbroken children Daddy got bored with his family, so he’s starting a new life without them. Try telling them Daddy doesn’t love Mommy anymore, and they’ll conclude he doesn’t love them either.

A midlife crisis can be painful, but it can be conquered without harming others. First, take the focus away from yourself and find folks who are carrying much bigger crosses than yours. Get in touch with Veterans’ hospitals, nursing homes, Habitat for Humanity and refugee centers -- and don’t forget to look within your own family.

Second, start praying for your wife and children, your co-workers and your neighbors, and ask God for the grace to become a hero to your family.

Finally, accept that aging and death are inevitable, so the time we have is precious. We can aim for the biggest prize of all, which isn’t our own happiness, but instead someday hearing God say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”