Some see a special beauty in late summer pokeweed

My neighbor asked if the berries were edible; I replied with a resounding “No.” The plant is mostly toxic to humans, although some Southerners have a fondness for “poke salad,” a dish carefully made from the plant’s leaves in spring.

For wild creatures, though, pokeberry is nontoxic: It is, in fact, a valuable food source.

In early summer, ruby-throated hummingbirds and several insect species sip nectar from pokeweed’s small, pinkish blooms. Bees collect pollen from them. The caterpillar of the giant leopard moth, Georgia’s largest moth, feeds exclusively on pokeweed leaves. Deer browse on the leaves and stems.

But it’s in late summer when pokeweed is at its most beautiful with its ripe, jewel-like berries. Some 50 songbird species get nourishment from them. So do raccoons, opossums, foxes and other mammals.

Native Americans made a purplish dye from the berries’ red juice.

My old neighbor has moved back to Great Britain, but I think of him when I see a tangled pokeweed thicket full of ripe berries in late summer.

