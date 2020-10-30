Social engagement linked to healthier brains in older adults

“Our data were collected before the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe our findings are particularly important right now, since a one-size-fits-all social isolation of all older adults may place them at risk for conditions such as dementia,” said lead author Cynthia Felix, a geriatrician and a post-doctoral associate in Pitt Public Health’s Department of Epidemiology. “Older adults should know it is important for their brain health that they still seek out social engagement in safe and balanced ways during the pandemic.”

Felix and her colleagues used information about social engagement from 293 community-dwelling participants from the Health, Aging and Body Composition study. The participants, who were an average age of 83, also received a sensitive brain scan called Diffusion Tensor Imaging MRI that measured the cellular integrity of brain cells used for social engagement.

Roles of Brain Regions in Social Cognition Stimulus (input) of any kind such as smell or vision goes to the brain for further processing, so that a human being can identify a particular smell or picture. Based on the accurate recognition of a cue, responses are made by our bodies. The type of stimuli that occur in settings of social interaction are called social stimuli. They are processed by specific brain regions known as the ‘social brain.’ The brain gray matter regions we found have known roles in dementia. Since greater social engagement is associated with greater microstructural integrity of these regions, their brain cellular health is maintained, and therefore dementia can be prevented or delayed. Sheila Davis/UPMC Credit: Sheila Davis/UPMC Credit: Sheila Davis/UPMC

The participants provided researchers with detailed information about their social engagement and were scored using a tool Felix developed. High scores were awarded to people who did things like play board games; go to movies; travel long distance; attend classes, lectures or adult education events; participate in church or other community activities; get together with children, friends, relatives or neighbors at least once a week; volunteer or work; be married and live with others.

Social engagement with at least one relative or friend activates specific brain regions needed to recognize familiar faces and emotions, make decisions and feel rewarded. The good news, they wrote, is that even moderate “doses” seem to be beneficial.

“We need to do more research on the details, but that’s the beauty of this — social engagement costs hardly anything, and we do not have to worry about side-effects,” Felix said. “There is no cure for dementia, which has tremendous costs in terms of treatment and caregiving. Preventing dementia, therefore, has to be the focus. It’s the ‘use it or lose it’ philosophy when it comes to the brain.”

Felix noted that cause-and-effect still need to be determined: Does greater social engagement keep these brain regions healthy? Or is it that having a healthy brain results in better social engagement?

She said she believes her team’s findings, coupled with previous research, provide justification for randomized control trials to assess the impact of specific types and amounts of social activities on brain health.