Researchers explore possible link between anesthesia and dementia

Some studies have found that certain types of general anesthetics seem to lead to increased levels of the Alzheimer’s hallmark toxic clumps of amyloid and tau proteins in brain cells, according to the Alzheimer’s Society of the U.K. These proteins are thought to cause damage to brain cells in Alzheimer’s disease.

Because cognitive changes are commonly observed in older adults after surgical procedures, scientists in Canada examined the associations between the development of dementia and exposure to general anestesia compared with regional anesthesia administered for elective surgical procedures.