Snapchat will pay $120,000 a year to 25 emerging black content creators

Black content creators are said to be the driving force behind many viral trends on TikTok and Snapchat. However, very few get the recognition they deserve. Snapchat has plans to change that.
In a new campaign launched earlier this week, Snapchat wants to give 25 Black content creators support and other resources necessary to up-and-coming creatives from underrepresented backgrounds.
They’re partnering with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smiths’ Westbrook Media on the new 523 program.
“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry—from disparities in compensation and attribution, to toxic experiences and more,” the company said in a statement. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”
Snapchat is the latest social media company to offer programs targeted specifically at underrepresented groups in the industry. In January of 2020, YouTube launched their #YouTubeBlack Voice Fund.
In order to qualify, you must be an emerging talent, 18+ and identify as Black. 25 lucky winners will receive a $10,00 a month stipend for a year, a new Google Pixel and a lot more.
Applications for the program are pen from now though August 12, 2022. For more information and to apply go to : 523.snap.com.
