Snapchat will pay $120,000 a year to 25 emerging black content creators

The GIF stickers were added to the Android and iOS apps so that you can spice up your posts! The feature comes as Snap tries to keep up with Instagram and add more users. The stickers are available in Snap's Sticker Picker.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Black content creators are said to be the driving force behind many viral trends on TikTok and Snapchat. However, very few get the recognition they deserve. Snapchat has plans to change that.

In a new campaign launched earlier this week, Snapchat wants to give 25 Black content creators support and other resources necessary to up-and-coming creatives from underrepresented backgrounds.

They’re partnering with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smiths’ Westbrook Media on the new 523 program.

“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry—from disparities in compensation and attribution, to toxic experiences and more,” the company said in a statement. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”

Snapchat is the latest social media company to offer programs targeted specifically at underrepresented groups in the industry. In January of 2020, YouTube launched their #YouTubeBlack Voice Fund.

In order to qualify, you must be an emerging talent, 18+ and identify as Black. 25 lucky winners will receive a $10,00 a month stipend for a year, a new Google Pixel and a lot more.

Applications for the program are pen from now though August 12, 2022. For more information and to apply go to : 523.snap.com.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

