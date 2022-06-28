Snapchat will pay $120,000 a year to 25 emerging black content creators

Snapchat is the latest social media company to offer programs targeted specifically at underrepresented groups in the industry. In January of 2020, YouTube launched their #YouTubeBlack Voice Fund.

In order to qualify, you must be an emerging talent, 18+ and identify as Black. 25 lucky winners will receive a $10,00 a month stipend for a year, a new Google Pixel and a lot more.

Applications for the program are pen from now though August 12, 2022. For more information and to apply go to : 523.snap.com.