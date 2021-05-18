Seminars and continuing ed opportunities for nurses in June

Attentive Safety CPR and Safety Training, 3442 Francis Road Suite 110, Alpharetta.

In-person sessions are in full swing with this renewal course for paramedics, nurses and other medical professionals who need to know how to lead the response in cardiac arrest events.

If you’re used to virtual events, be prepared to go back to the classroom. An American Heart Association instructor teaches it, emphasizing tactics to initiate and maintain continuous, high-quality CPR. Anyone attending must complete a self-assessment first.

The course costs $194. Get tickets here.

12th annual Winship Oncology Nursing Symposium

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., June 12

With the theme “Getting Our Groove Back, Bringing Oncology Nursing to the Forefront,” this virtual event gives nurses an opportunity to learn from local and national oncology leaders and to network. The content focuses on both improved patient outcomes and personal career advancement.

It includes breakout sessions on topics such as the ins and outs of oncology certification, “Head and Neck Survivorship Procedures,” and a radiation therapy session conducted by oncology certified nurse Emily Engstrom, the senior manager of radiation oncology clinical services and operations at Emory University Hospital.

The symposium presents an opportunity to earn up to 20 contact hours.

Emory University and Emory Healthcare employees can attend for free, while non-Emory attendees will pay $50. Register here.

Georgia Health Care Association 2021 annual convention

June 13-17, Amelia Island, Florida

Virtual and live sessions are both available for this convention. Either option costs the same, and attendees can mix and match.

The GHCA serves 95% of Georgia’s skilled nursing centers, and 450-550 nursing home administrators, executive directors, and other managers and administrators attend this conference. This year’s theme is “Together Through the Seasons.”

The Amelia Island convention will employ extra sanitary measures, including touchless check-in and social distancing. Registration also includes live interactive virtual sessions the weeks of June 21 and June 28.

Swati Gaur, medical director of the Northeast Georgia Health System will be one of the keynote speakers. All sessions are approved by the Georgia State Board of Long Term Care Facility Administrators and the Georgia State Board of Nursing for up to 19 CE hours.

Full convention passes or virtual attendance only both cost $650 for members and $1825 for non-members. Both include on-demand access to all prerecorded and in-person sessions.

Register here.

American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 17th annual meeting

June 17-18

Originally intended as an in-person conference in Savannah, the AAHF decided to go virtual with this event. Registrants can access the virtual content for 90 days after the meeting sessions.

Examples of sessions and speakers include “These Drugs Work: A Heart Failure Story” from physician Barry J. Maron of Tufts Medical Center, and remarks from the incoming AAHFN president titled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; What the Pandemic Taught Nursing in the 21st Century.”

More than 40 CEUs are available to participants. The basic price is $249 for members and $309 for nonmembers, with additional charges for a pharmacology workshop of $195 members and $235 nonmembers. Student discounts are available.

Register here.

