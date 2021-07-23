Ultimate privacy awaits in renovated $4 million Tuxedo Park home

There’s no shortage of privacy in this newly updated home.
Sitting on 2.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this traditional four-sided brick home offers lots of solitude, thanks to a neighboring 15 acres of land that cannot be developed.
Famed Atlanta architect Stan Dixon is responsible for the 6 bed, 6 1⁄2 bath home’s renovation. It features the most exquisite materials, craftsmanship and architecture. It’s apparent as soon as you step inside the grand foyer, which leads to formal living and dining rooms. Entertain in the spacious family room, which has a wall of custom French doors allowing for indoor-outdoor gatherings. Through those doors is a covered deck that overlooks the backyard, which is more like a private park.
The kitchen features high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf appliances, as well as Calacatta marble counters and custom cabinets. There’s also a serving pantry. Other features include an English-paneled library and a mudroom with built-ins. The latter is conveniently off the three-car garage.
On the upper level are five bedrooms, including the massive owner’s suite. It features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with an extravagant fireside soaking tub, dual vanities and a separate shower.
Visit the terrace level for dual recreation rooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a built-in desk area and a gym. If you want to leave home and still surround yourself with greenery, Chastain Park and North Fulton Golf Course are just over a mile away.
Listing by Bonneau Ansley and Shanna Bradley with Ansley Real Estate.
Photos by IMOTO.