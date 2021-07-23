Ultimate privacy awaits in renovated $4 million Tuxedo Park home

Sitting on 2.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this traditional four-sided brick home offers lots of solitude, thanks to a neighboring 15 acres of land that cannot be developed.

Famed Atlanta architect Stan Dixon is responsible for the 6 bed, 6 1⁄2 bath home’s renovation. It features the most exquisite materials, craftsmanship and architecture. It’s apparent as soon as you step inside the grand foyer, which leads to formal living and dining rooms. Entertain in the spacious family room, which has a wall of custom French doors allowing for indoor-outdoor gatherings. Through those doors is a covered deck that overlooks the backyard, which is more like a private park.