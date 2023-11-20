Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter: The kiss cam sweethearts

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were never shy about their love for each other, and Atlanta sports. The former first lady and the 39th president were often spotted at Braves, Hawks and Falcons games during their 77 years of marriage. That combination made them ideal targets for a stadium or arena’s kiss cam shot. When the chance came, America’s longest-married presidential couple did not hold back.
In September 2015, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were caught on the Kiss Cam at Turner Field while watching the Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Just over a year later in October 2016, the two were caught smooching again while watching the Braves play their final game at Turner Field.
At a Hawks game on Valentine’s Day in 2019, the team caught Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter with their “Presidential Kiss Cam.” The Carters smiled as Atlanta radio legend and then-Hawks PA announcer Ryan Cameron pleaded, “President Carter and Rosalynn, can we get a kiss cam?” Of course, to the cheers of fans at State Farm Arena, they obliged.
Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at her home in Plains. She was 96.
