Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter: The kiss cam sweethearts

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were never shy about their love for each other, and Atlanta sports. The former first lady and the 39th president were often spotted at Braves, Hawks and Falcons games during their 77 years of marriage. That combination made them ideal targets for a stadium or arena’s kiss cam shot. When the chance came, America’s longest-married presidential couple did not hold back.

In September 2015, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were caught on the Kiss Cam at Turner Field while watching the Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays.