Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter: The kiss cam sweethearts

The former first lady and 39th president were regulars at Atlanta sporting events, and not camera shy.

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Life
By
12 minutes ago

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were never shy about their love for each other, and Atlanta sports. The former first lady and the 39th president were often spotted at Braves, Hawks and Falcons games during their 77 years of marriage. That combination made them ideal targets for a stadium or arena’s kiss cam shot. When the chance came, America’s longest-married presidential couple did not hold back.

More about Rosalynn Carter

- Timeline: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter over the decades

- Photos: Rosalynn Carter through the years

- Schedule of funeral services, public ceremonies for former first lady

- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family announces

- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk about what 75 years of love accomplishes

- Rosalynn Carter’s caregiver legacy in focus with Jimmy in home hospice

Opinion: Rosalynn Carter’s powerful legacy of advocacy

Rosalynn Carter - Full AJC coverage

In September 2015, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were caught on the Kiss Cam at Turner Field while watching the Braves take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Just over a year later in October 2016, the two were caught smooching again while watching the Braves play their final game at Turner Field.

At a Hawks game on Valentine’s Day in 2019, the team caught Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter with their “Presidential Kiss Cam.” The Carters smiled as Atlanta radio legend and then-Hawks PA announcer Ryan Cameron pleaded, “President Carter and Rosalynn, can we get a kiss cam?” Of course, to the cheers of fans at State Farm Arena, they obliged.

Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at her home in Plains. She was 96.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

TORPY: ‘Burning (stuff) is cool.’ Training center foes’ tactics heat up 7h ago

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kinzinger vows to campaign against Trump in Georgia in 2024
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia deputy who fatally shot exonerated man had prior firing for excessive force
4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
2h ago

Credit: MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries’ new marketplace provides ‘parity, not charity’
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: 5Church

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Prepare for your Thanksgiving
23h ago
Where can I find it: copy service, shoe repair, hair pomade
Real winner of Tennessee-Georgia game will be mothers in need
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
15h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
4h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top