‘Roots for Kids’ books are a good way to spur interest in genealogy

Think you have a budding young genealogist in your family?
Susan Provost Beller has written two books “Roots for Kids: A Genealogy Guide for Young People” now in its third edition, and “Roots for Kids: Finding Your Family Stories.” In the first one, she has created an easy-to-use guide for young people to get started in genealogy. She covers sources, filling out charts, interviewing techniques, using the Internet and much more. The appendices include a family group sheet (chart), a five-generation chart, abstract forms for a deed and a will, and two pages of website sources. Her second book covers collecting family stories and includes activity pages with each chapter.
Each is written at a level that should help anyone who reads it to become interested in genealogy and family stories. The books are available from the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore, the first is $24.50 and the second is $18.50. Go to genealogical.com to order these or many other genealogy books on every state and country.
Genealogy books for Christmas
The Georgia Genealogical Society has genealogy books written by members available on its website at discounted prices. Go to gagensociety.org and then to Media-Publications to find the order form for the entire list of books. Those featured on the media page can be ordered directly.
DNA bargains for the holidays
DNA test kits have been reduced by the four major testing companies for the holidays, with sales running until next weekend. Now is the time to order a kit and add those results to your genealogy research. Familytreedna.com is the only company to offer three different types of tests: autosomal (FamilyFinder), the Y-DNA test for the direct male ancestry, and the mitochondrial test (mtDNA) for the direct female ancestral line. Ancestry.com, MyHeritage.com and 23andme.com all offer the autosomal test only. To cover all your bases, test at all four autosomal sites, as some cousins show up only on one, rarely all four. Testing at all four sites is imperative if you are adopted and trying to connect to birth families.
