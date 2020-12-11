‘Roots for Kids’ books are a good way to spur interest in genealogy

Susan Provost Beller has written two books “Roots for Kids: A Genealogy Guide for Young People” now in its third edition, and “Roots for Kids: Finding Your Family Stories.” In the first one, she has created an easy-to-use guide for young people to get started in genealogy. She covers sources, filling out charts, interviewing techniques, using the Internet and much more. The appendices include a family group sheet (chart), a five-generation chart, abstract forms for a deed and a will, and two pages of website sources. Her second book covers collecting family stories and includes activity pages with each chapter.

Each is written at a level that should help anyone who reads it to become interested in genealogy and family stories. The books are available from the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore, the first is $24.50 and the second is $18.50. Go to genealogical.com to order these or many other genealogy books on every state and country.