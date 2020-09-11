Roadsides can be wildflower havens

Several “significant botanical finds” in Georgia have been made over the years from roadside botanizing, Rich said.

In our six-car caravan, we followed Rich and his wife Anita on the highways, using extra caution to safely pull off when Rich spied some interesting wildflowers. One of the most beautiful flowers was the pine lily along a Brantley County road. But the most significant find was at another pull-off when Heather Brasell in our group called Rich’s attention to a greenish yellow flower — the uncommon savanna milkweed.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen it,” an elated Rich said. “Just goes to show you can always find something new.”

