Revisit ‘Selma’ with movie and discussion this month

If you haven’t been able to watch the 2014 historical drama “Selma,” now is your chance to do so and join a discussion about the film inspired by true events.
Southeastern Synod ELCA is hosting a virtual screening of the Oscar-nominated movie later this month.
Sponsored by Southeastern Synod Diversity & Justice Task Force, the viewing will be followed by a discussion, according to the event page.
Bishop Kevin Strickland, who was elected bishop of the Southeastern Synod in 2019, will be joined for the post-movie conversation by various members of the Diversity & Justice Task Force. The movie will begin at 3 p.m.
“Selma,” which was directed by Ava DuVernay, chronicles the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, which was led by Congressman John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Hosea Williams. The film won several NAACP Image Awards, including one for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for David Oyelowo’s portrayal of King.
Although the film won critical acclaim, Rev. Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, told the AJC that while it was an incredible and moving drama it wasn’t exactly accurate.
“There are documentaries and then there’s Hollywood,” she said in 2015. “This obviously was a Hollywood movie, and you don’t expect Hollywood to bring all of the facts to life. What you expect it to do is bring to the story to life. I think they did an incredible job of bringing the story of Selma to life.”
Southeastern Synod is composed of 160 congregations in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Aside from the Synod Assembly, the Synod Council by which it is governed, and Strickland and synod staff who serve it, the ministry is conducted by multiple committees and task forces and in partnership with several ministry associates.
3 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Register here