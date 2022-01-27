Remembering The Agora Ballroom where Devo and Prince rocked

This Dentist Office Music was there to soothe any fears for those like me who were terrified of what could be happening to my mouth.

After being led to where the dental procedures were to occur, a paper towel with things resuming alligator clips and a chain was placed around your neck. In those old chairs, you had round spittoons with whirling, twirling water to expel whatever needed expelling from your mouth from a tiny paper cup you were given for rinsing.

There was no continuing suction like the kind that comes from a small device placed in your mouth these days. You prayed you got enough Novocaine. My childhood dentist was kind and sweet, but his hands were so large my face would be disfigured and numb at the same time when I left his office.

Things are different now. There’s a much-improved selection of music when considered against the super dull, and boring stuff I mentioned earlier. While in the chair at my new dentist I heard artists from today like Panic at the Disco, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots or My Morning Jacket.

Explore Evolving opportunities keep retired Atlantans fit and on the go

The sound was a little different from the stream of Eagles, Commodores and Gloria Estefan that I’d played while at B98.5, the soft rock station I’d worked at. We were big in dentist offices for many years.

I have to wonder if in the future people will hear Lil Kim, or Lil Naz X, or Lil anyone else. Nas X sounds like something the doctor would use if the one of the other medications didn’t work.

I nicknamed my dentist from Sandy Springs “Dr. Numb Gums.” I first experienced nitrous oxide under his care. He knew how anxious I was, and when he saw what needed to be done, he knew it was going to take a while. I think he bought a new Datsun 240Z courtesy of my mouth.

We became friends, so I invited him to a concert that happened to be at the Agora Ballroom. I can’t remember who we were going to see — maybe Dr. Hook or someone very familiar, but Dr. Numb Gums wasn’t exactly a rocker. I was glad about that because who wants a hungover rocker with a drill, “numbing needle,” and more tools to not on his “best game” while repairing your teeth. I’m also fairly certain it was the first time he’d smelled weed.

The Agora was the former Alex Cooley’s Electric Ballroom. It was located in the Grand Ballroom of the Georgian Terrace Hotel, very near the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The Electric Ballroom was in business from 1974 and 1979 before it became the Agora. A lot of amazing current and future stars performed there. It was big enough for decent-sized crowds and small enough for a bit of intimacy.

Acts from Bow Wow Wow to the Beach Boys, REM, early Prince (who performed part of his second set of the show wearing only a jockstrap), Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and many more performed there. You get the variety.

The Agora closed in 1983. The structure burned down in 1987. Another great venue is Atlanta’s storied music history that served its purpose and is now in our rock and roll memories. There are more to remember, and I will in future columns.

Thanks a whole lot for reading. Don’t forget to floss.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.