Real winner of Tennessee-Georgia game will be mothers in need

By
1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs head to Knoxville this weekend to play the Tennessee Volunteers in college football. Regardless of the score, the game’s real winner will be the nonprofit Helping Mamas, Inc.

For the second year, ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee — a UT alum — and SportsCenter’s Elle Duncan — a UGA grad — have a friendly rivalry to raise money for their local Helping Mamas group.

Seeing now struggling moms needed not only diapers for their babies but also feminine hygiene products for themselves, Jamie Lackey founded the group in her garage. By 2018, Helping Mamas had moved to a 9,000-square-foot building in Norcross. According to its website, the group distributes 2 million essential items throughout the state of Georgia and in Knoxville.

Enter McGee and Duncan to help raise awareness and money so the orgazination can continue its good work.

Year two of the friendly TN vs GA Helping Mamas Baby Supply Bank rivalry has begun. In honor of the big game between the...

Posted by Helping Mamas Inc on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

“If you’ve raised a child, and I have, then you know that everything is so expensive, more expensive than it’s ever been,” McGee said in his Instagram post encouraging Vols fans to donate.

With “LET’S GO DAWGS” flashing over her video, Duncan echoed that thought: “Families are so in need of just basic supplies to survive. You notice the cost of everything getting higher. That includes just basic items for babies.”

Tennessee fans won last year’s charity drive, and Duncan implores Bulldog Nation to “out-volunteer the Volunteers” this year.

As of Thursday morning, Georgia fans had donated $370. If you’d like to help, you can give here: www.gagives.org/story/Dawgnation.

Vol Nation, on the other hand, already has $2,585 in its coffers. UT football fans can donate at www.gagives.org/story/Volnation.

And if you couldn’t care less about the rivalry but feel babies need clean diapers and moms deserve help, you can donate directly to Helping Mamas at https://helpingmamas.org/donate/.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Divided congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
