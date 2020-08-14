Reading wills from bygone days: A feather bed was nothing to sneeze at

Devon Noel Lee free videos worth watching

Devon Noel Lee and her husband have some great, free YouTube videos that are well worth watching. Go to YouTube and search for her name. Her latest is “Easily Link Ancestry DNA matches to your tree…” about Ancestry.com’s new DNA changes or tweaks. All of her other videos will keep you busy through the winter. Her easy to understand, no nonsense style makes her fun to watch. Ancestry.com has sent out alerts that it will be making some DNA changes in the near future, so stay tuned for more details.

FamilySearch has GenealogyBank obituaries

FamilySearch.org, a free site, has acquired part of the obituaries that were once on GenealogyBank newspaper site. At FamilySearch.org go to “Search,” then “Records” and there “Find a Collection” and search for “GenealogyBank.” You will find three databases to check out. Each has 30 million items. FamilySearch.org has the most genealogical records of any website and is working toward its goal of digitizing all of its microfilmed records by year’s end. It has records from all over the world.

