BreakingNews
GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Rare ‘Dumbo’ octopus spotted near Hawaiian waters

Unlike most octopuses, the Dumbo octopus doesn’t have an ink sac because it rarely encounters predators in the deep sea.
Life
By
1 hour ago
X

A recent sighting of a Dumbo octopus has gone viral, showcasing the bizarre beauty of the deep sea.

Filmed by the Ocean Exploration Trust and NOAA, the video was taken while scientists explored the waters near the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument just northwest of Hawaii, according to USA TODAY.

ExploreNorth Carolina’s Oyster Festival is a celebration of the sea

The Dumbo octopus is named for its resemblance to an elephant, specifically the Disney character Dumbo with his oversized (even for an elephant) ears. According to Oceana.org, there are “at least 15 species” of this type of octopus in the world, and they are usually found in the deep sea, between 3,000 and 13,000 feet below the surface.

ExploreMom thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker for saving daughter’s life

The largest Dumbo octopus recorded was nearly six feet long. On average, they grow between 8-12 inches in size. They use their large fins to maneuver through the water and their sharp beaks to prey on small crustaceans and other invertebrates.

“During our Ala ʻAumoana Kai Uli (NA154) expedition exploring the monument, we are gathering data urgently needed to address local management and science needs of PMNM, including a better understanding of the deep-sea natural and cultural resources, biogeographic patterns of species distributions, and seamount geologic history,” says the Ocean Exploration Trust.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients3h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
44m ago

Former Fulton jailer indicted on federal charges in detainee choking incident
2h ago

Former Fulton jailer indicted on federal charges in detainee choking incident
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
17m ago
The Latest

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Wurst Beer Hall
1h ago
4 Georgia pumpkin patches to visit this fall
22h ago
3 fall activities ER doctors don’t let their kids do
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
4h ago
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games
1h ago
Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top