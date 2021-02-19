X

Ranking: The best Georgia city to live on $100,000 a year

Best Places to Live in Georgia HomeSnacks, a company providing bite-sized living information, has unveiled a list of the best places to live in Georgia. Overwhelmingly, North Fulton is the place to be. The top three best places to live in the Peach State are... Sandy Springs Johns Creek Alpharetta

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A six-figure salary can allow you to live in some pretty nice areas around the nation, according to a recent ranking by Go Banking Rates.

The personal finance resource website published a set of U.S. cities that it considers the best to live on a $100,000 yearly income. Plus, you don’t have to compromise too much of your salary to dwell there.

ExploreThe best Georgia city to live on $50,000 a year

“There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be ‘rich,’ for less than $100,000,” the website said. “Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.”

Go Banking Rates analyzed data from a variety of sources. One was AreaVibes, which offers a livability score that takes into account seven factors including amenities, cost of living, employment and crime. Others were Sperling’s Best Places, which analyzes data about people and places, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This data was used to complete the list of the best places to live in each state when you’ve just entered the six-figure threshold.

ExploreThe best Airbnb in Georgia offers a reprieve from city life

In Georgia, the city where most of your income will stretch is Peachtree City.

With an 88 livability score, this spot is also a comfy place to be, with a 7.5 climate comfort index, according to Best Places.

Since the total annual necessities cost is $48,890, the median income of $96,577 can stretch beyond your immediate needs. So there’s room left over to splurge on dining out or taking a trip when the time is right.

Best Places also noted that education, housing and entertainment are top-notch, the latter of which is a good thing considering it got an A+ on the Area Vibes amenities score. However, Peachtree City has a high cost of living and traffic and commutes aren’t ideal.

Still, it has a crime rate that’s 50% lower than the rest of the state and a 4% unemployment rate — 16% lower than the national average.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.