Ranking: The best Georgia city to live on $100,000 a year

The personal finance resource website published a set of U.S. cities that it considers the best to live on a $100,000 yearly income. Plus, you don’t have to compromise too much of your salary to dwell there.

“There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be ‘rich,’ for less than $100,000,” the website said. “Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.”