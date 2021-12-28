WSB: Peach Drop canceled for third year in a row

The Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta has been canceled for the third year in a row, according to WSB-TV.
This is happening amid a spate of other comparable cancellations following a rise in omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases. Fox Theatre nixed four dates with Widespread Panic Dec. 28 to Dec. 31 on Monday, pushing the concerts to August 2022. A few hours later, Atlanta Symphony Hall did the same with two Indigo Girls concerts Dec. 30 and 31, postponed an entire year.
A spokesman for the mayor’s office did not respond to queries confirming or denying the report.
The Peach Drop has been around for decades and has drawn upwards of 100,000 people to Underground Atlanta, which is largely empty now. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms canceled the 2019 Peach Drop since it didn’t have Underground Atlanta as a location confirmed. Last year, the pandemic forced a second cancellation.
The mayor’s office Dec. 16 announced Ashanti and Atlanta’s own hip-hop act Goodie Mob as headliners for this year’s Peach Drop.
The last Peach Drop in 2018 featured two hometown R&B acts Jagged Edge and 112 and 1990s-era alternative rock band Better than Ezra.
Others who have performed include legendary R&B singer Little Richard (2003), country band Lonestar (2007), country singer Miranda Lambert (2008), dancer/singer Julianne Hough (2009), R&B singer Tito Jackson (2011), classic rock band Kansas (2012), Beatles cover band Abbey Road Live! (2013), R&B star Janelle Monae (2014), 1990s pop-rock band Sugar Ray (2015), Atlanta rap legend Ludacris (2015), rock band Sister Hazel (2016) and R&B star Ne-Yo and Atlanta rock band Collective Soul (2017).
About the Author