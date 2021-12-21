Atlanta mayor resumes mask mandate due to spikes in COVID-19 omicron infections

Dr. Carlos del Rio, a distinguished professor of infectious diseases at Emory University, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the omicron variant “is really, really concerning.”

“If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you may get infected but you’re hopefully going to do OK. You’re not going to get sick, you’re not going to end up in the hospital,” he said. “But if you aren’t vaccinated, this thing is going to find you. This is really very infectious.”

If someone violating the order refuses or fails to comply after being given a warning by a city officer, the person may be subject to a $25 fine and $50 fines for subsequent offenses, according to the order signed off by Bottoms.

Bottoms lifted the mandate last month, but her decision to reinstate it comes hours after Mayor-elect Andre Dickens tested positive for the new variant Monday night.