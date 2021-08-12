Atlanta scraps phased reopening plan for new color-coded zone system

The color codes do not have policies attached to them, such as the old Phase 1 being a total stay-at-home order and Phase 5 being a resumption of large gatherings and events without masks.

Rather, del Rio said, the new plan encourages behavior based on the color. He compared it to weather reports urging people to carry an umbrella when there’s a threat of rain.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will continue to consult with health experts and her advisory council on policies to stem the spread, del Rio said. Bottoms issued an executive order July 28 mandating that masks be worn in all public buildings, including inside private businesses.

Atlanta’s new plan maintains several current policies, such as the indoor mask mandate, restrictions of less than 50,000 attendees at events, and the ongoing closure of city facilities until after Labor Day. It also encourages vaccinations, social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning of public areas.

The colors of the new plan are based on metrics, including the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, the seven-day averages for new cases, the positive testing rate, and hospitalizations. Vaccinations will be monitored daily while the other metrics are monitored over 10 days.

“The city is open and hopefully we won’t need to close it,” del Rio said. “If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

Atlanta’s color-coded zone system

Red Zone : New cases above 250, hospitalizations above 350, test positivity above 10%

: New cases above 250, hospitalizations above 350, test positivity above 10% Yellow Zone : New cases between 75-249, hospitalizations between 201-349, test positivity between 5.1-10%

: New cases between 75-249, hospitalizations between 201-349, test positivity between 5.1-10% Green Zone : New cases between 20-75, hospitalizations between 50-200, test positivity between 1-5%

: New cases between 20-75, hospitalizations between 50-200, test positivity between 1-5% Blue Zone: New cases below 20, hospitalizations below 50, test positivity below 1%