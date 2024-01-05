The High Museum launches monthly free Wednesday admission through early 2027

The High Museum of Art is introducing a monthly free admission day on the third Wednesday of every month starting Jan. 17.
The Art Bridges Foundation of Atlanta is funding the “Access for All” program through January 2027. A press release did not state how much money they are donating.
The monthly free day is part of High’s new Culture Collective initiative featuring events and classes for adults who want to explore art and creativity and build new skills and social connections, the museum said.
“Through Culture Collective, we aim to foster lifelong learning and growth, celebrate the wonderful diversity of our remarkable city, and embrace accessibility in new and important ways,” said Rand Suffolk, the High’s director. “We are grateful to the Art Bridges Foundation for this strategic and vital investment, and we look forward to welcoming all on these special days.”
This new free day will complement an existing UPS Second Sundays, which provides free admission every second Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. targeting families and features music and a variety of special programming.
The Access for All Wednesdays will offer attendees access to art classes, gallery conversations and tours and music from jazz artists who normally perform during High’s popular Friday Jazz series.
For more information, visit high.org/event/access-for-all/.
