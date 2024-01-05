The High Museum launches monthly free Wednesday admission through early 2027

The High Museum of Art is introducing a monthly free admission day on the third Wednesday of every month starting Jan. 17.

The Art Bridges Foundation of Atlanta is funding the “Access for All” program through January 2027. A press release did not state how much money they are donating.

The monthly free day is part of High’s new Culture Collective initiative featuring events and classes for adults who want to explore art and creativity and build new skills and social connections, the museum said.