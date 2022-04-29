Ozzie Areu sues financier over control of Atlanta movie studio once owned by Tyler Perry

He claimed in the lawsuit that Greenberg “failed to pay invoices from vendors, security services companies and even property taxes.” He also said Greenberg funneled money out of Greenberg Georgia’s accounts “for Mr. Greenberg’s personal benefit or the benefit of his other businesses.”

In November 2021, the lender Arena sued Greenberg for not making payments. Greenberg found new lender Stabilis in December.

In February, Areu sent a letter to Greenberg alleging mismanagement, incurring debt without Oz Media’s consent, failure to pay vendors and taxes and excluding Areu from any role in the company’s operations. Greenberg, after receiving the letter, demanded a $3 million capital contribution from Areu’s company and on Feb. 23, terminated Areu as CEO of Greenberg Georgia.

Greenberg couldn’t be reached for comment and Areu did not respond to a text inquiry about the lawsuit.

Areu, in an interview in 2019 with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he wanted to funnel investment money into producing TV shows and films on top of providing rental space to production companies. In 2019, his company purchased THEA, a local video streaming platform from the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Endavo, a video distribution software company.

The Areu Studios lot has five sound stages, a suburban back lot and four administration buildings. Areu previously said he planned to add a recording studio, a technology center and more sound stages.

Perry purchased the property and opened the 57-acre studio in 2008. He quickly outgrew the space and ended up opening a far larger studio on 330 acres that used to be part of Fort McPherson, an Army base.