Owners of Tyler Perry’s original studio file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The filing does not provide specific assets and debts but the filer has to identify a range. Areu Studios claims assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million.

Twenty creditors are listed in the filing, including rental equipment firm Cinelease ($387,770), investor Mary Propes ($350,000), investor Miriam Miras ($290,000) and investor Spot on Content ($187,500).

Ozzie Areu, in an interview last year with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he wanted to funnel investment money into producing TV shows and films on top of providing rental space to production companies. Last year, his company purchased THEA, a local video streaming platform from the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Endavo, a video distribution software company.

The Areu Studios lot has five sound stages, a suburban back lot and four administration buildings. Areu had previously said he had plans to add a recording studio, a technology center and more sound stages.

Areu did not return a text Monday seeking comment.

He had said they are one of the few Latino-owned and -operated film and TV studios in the United States.

Perry purchased the property and opened the 57-acre studio in 2008. He quickly outgrew the space and ended up opening a far larger studio on 330 acres that used to be part of Fort McPherson, an Army base.