Chris Evans, People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022, is shooting ‘Red One’ in Atlanta

Actor Chris Evans got to celebrate his new title of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in Atlanta while shooting the big-budget Amazon action-adventure Christmas movie “Red One.”
He takes over the slot from Paul Rudd, who had the title in 2021.
In a semi-facetious announcement on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Monday, Evans was named over HBO’s John Oliver, who was a guest that night on the show. “Recount! Stop the steal! This is rigged!” Oliver jokingly yelled.
Evans couldn’t be in New York in person for the announcement but he taped a message from Atlanta with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his co-star on “Red One” and 2016′s Sexiest Man Alive.
Johnson jokingly said he has had the title “for perpetuity” so they have to share the title. People magazine also gave Evans a prop sash that he had trouble keeping on.
Evans has pretty much been shooting nonstop in Georgia this year. His upcoming Apple TV+ romantic comedy adventure “Ghosted” with Ana De Armas did production in Washington D.C. and Atlanta earlier this year. He also just wrapped conspiracy drama “Pain Hustlers” with Emily Blunt, which shot in Georgia in late summer and early fall and is set to come out on Netflix next year.
He also has shot multiple “Avengers” movies and the most recent “Captain America” film in Georgia.
“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” Evans told People magazine. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”
