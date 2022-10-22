ajc logo
‘Captain America: New World Order’ to film at Georgia’s Trilith Studios in 2023

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order” is expected to start production at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville next year.

Anthony Mackie will star in the film as the new Captain America, a mantle he took over during the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.” The hero formerly was portrayed by Chris Evans.

This is the fourth “Captain America” movie. The first three movies, released between 2011 and 2016, have generated more than $2.2 billion in box office gross. The third film “Captain America: Civil War” was shot largely in metro Atlanta and was the most successful one to date.

The big get for the new film is Harrison Ford, who is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. He is expected to play Thunderbolt Ross. He was an enemy of the Hulk and was previously portrayed by William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Tim Blake Nelson (”Watchmen”) is also been cast in the movie.

Plot details have not been released.

The current schedule for production covers March 20 through June 30. Pre-production is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.

Marvel uses fake names for its productions. “Captain America: New World Order” is using “Rochelle Rochelle.” That is a reference to a “Seinfeld” fake movie described on the show as “a young girl’s stranger, erotic journey from Milan to Minsk.”

The move is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters May 3, 2024.

