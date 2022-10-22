‘Captain America: New World Order’ to film at Georgia’s Trilith Studios in 2023

Anthony Mackie will star in the film as the new Captain America, a mantle he took over during the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.” The hero formerly was portrayed by Chris Evans.

This is the fourth “Captain America” movie. The first three movies, released between 2011 and 2016, have generated more than $2.2 billion in box office gross. The third film “Captain America: Civil War” was shot largely in metro Atlanta and was the most successful one to date.