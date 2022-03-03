Chris Evans starring in Apple TV+ romantic adventure ‘Ghosted’ shooting partly in metro Atlanta

“Avengers” star Chris Evans is back in metro Atlanta shooting a new Apple TV+ romantic adventure-action film “Ghosted.”
He is paired with “No Time To Die” star Anna de Armas, who took over for original lead Scarlett Johansson. Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody was added to the cast last month.
Evans spent parts of 2015, 2017 and 2018 in Georgia shooting Marvel films “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” as Captain America.
“Ghosted” is being shot under the fake title “Carousel,” as listed in the Georgia film office active productions list. It started production on Feb. 14. On Feb. 23, “Ghosted” was seen shooting at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.
There has been no plotline released to the public beyond the movie being in the vein of the 1984 film “Romancing the Stone” starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.
The movie is also shooting scenes in Washington, D.C.
The film’s director Dexter Fletcher previously directed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have previously worked together on projects like “Zombieland” and the two “Deadpool” films.
