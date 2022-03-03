Hamburger icon
Chris Evans starring in Apple TV+ romantic adventure ‘Ghosted’ shooting partly in metro Atlanta

Chris Evans poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier at the Vue Westfield on Thursday, March 20, 2014 in London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images)

Credit: Joel Ryan

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
“No Time to Die” star Anna de Armas took over the lead female role from Scarlett Johansson.

“Avengers” star Chris Evans is back in metro Atlanta shooting a new Apple TV+ romantic adventure-action film “Ghosted.”

He is paired with “No Time To Die” star Anna de Armas, who took over for original lead Scarlett Johansson. Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody was added to the cast last month.

Evans spent parts of 2015, 2017 and 2018 in Georgia shooting Marvel films “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” as Captain America.

“Ghosted” is being shot under the fake title “Carousel,” as listed in the Georgia film office active productions list. It started production on Feb. 14. On Feb. 23, “Ghosted” was seen shooting at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

There has been no plotline released to the public beyond the movie being in the vein of the 1984 film “Romancing the Stone” starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

The movie is also shooting scenes in Washington, D.C.

The film’s director Dexter Fletcher previously directed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have previously worked together on projects like “Zombieland” and the two “Deadpool” films.

