Chris Evans starring in Apple TV+ romantic adventure ‘Ghosted’ shooting partly in metro Atlanta

He is paired with “No Time To Die” star Anna de Armas, who took over for original lead Scarlett Johansson. Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody was added to the cast last month.

Evans spent parts of 2015, 2017 and 2018 in Georgia shooting Marvel films “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” as Captain America.