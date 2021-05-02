Briefs: Jeff Foxworthy’s $3M home sold; ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan,’ ‘Floor is Lava’ renewed

“After 20 years, it is bittersweet to say goodbye!” Foxworthy announced on his Facebook page Friday. “I thank you Lord for allowing us to live in this beautiful home and raise our wonderful daughters here! ... Thank you for all the beautiful children who came through for slumber parties, late night snacks, film sessions, cast parties, pool time. Thank you for Bible studies and family and friends who shared meals and holidays and joy!”

He also owns a 3,000-acre farm in Middle Georgia.

Jeff Foxworthy's longtime home in Johns Creek . Photo: Keller Williams Credit: Keller Williams Credit: Keller Williams

Game show host Rutledge Wood in "The Floor is Lava." Photo: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix’s “The Floor is Lava,” a game show hosted by Peachtree City’s Rutledge Wood, has finally been renewed for a second season after breaking out big last June during the pandemic.

The show is a more strategic take on “Wipeout” where players are given options that may or may not be easier in themed rooms that may resemble a kitchen or a den or outer space. Teams of two have to jump onto beds or chairs or jump onto pyramids while avoiding the fate of falling into “deadly lava.”

Wood provides facetious commentary and talks to the contestants.

According to Deadline.com, Netflix has gone to unusual lengths to keep its renewals secret with A. Smith & Co. putting out a casting call under the title “Get Across The Room” to find new contestants.

Don Johnson as Rick, Kenan Thompson as Kenan, Chris Redd as Gary in the fourth episode of "Kenan" airing March 16, 2021.-- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC) Credit: NBC Credit: NBC

NBC has renewed both “Young Rock” and “Kenan” for sophomore seasons.

“Young Rock,” which features three actors playing versions of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at different ages and Johnson himself in 2032 running for the presidency, was shot at Atlanta Metro Studios. It’s the second most popular comedy on broadcast TV this season in the 18-49 demographic.

“Kenan” stars East Point native and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson, who plays a fictional version of himself hosting an Atlanta morning show while raising two daughters after his wife has died. His “SNL” buddy Chris Redd plays his best friend and manager while Don Johnson plays his carefree father-in-law.

Both shows have aired Tuesday back-to-back and generated strong enough ratings for the network to give them renewals.

NBC this season has already retired “Superstore” with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” concluding an eighth and final season during the 2021-22 season.