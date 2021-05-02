Briefs: Jeff Foxworthy’s $3M home sold; ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan,’ ‘Floor is Lava’ renewed

Jeff Foxworthy has sold his $3 million Country Club of the South home in Johns Creek.
He put the house up for sale six months ago while moving to a new, smaller place with his wife in Brookhaven.
The stand-up comic, entrepreneur and TV host bought the land in 1997 and spent three years building the home, which is more than 14,000 square feet. It sits on a private 4-acre estate and has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It was designed by Budd Holden, who had also designed homes for Barbra Streisand, Cher and Elizabeth Taylor.
“The kids are gone,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last fall. “It was the perfect time to put a big house for sale.”
The closing price has not been released yet.
“After 20 years, it is bittersweet to say goodbye!” Foxworthy announced on his Facebook page Friday. “I thank you Lord for allowing us to live in this beautiful home and raise our wonderful daughters here! ... Thank you for all the beautiful children who came through for slumber parties, late night snacks, film sessions, cast parties, pool time. Thank you for Bible studies and family and friends who shared meals and holidays and joy!”
He also owns a 3,000-acre farm in Middle Georgia.
Netflix’s “The Floor is Lava,” a game show hosted by Peachtree City’s Rutledge Wood, has finally been renewed for a second season after breaking out big last June during the pandemic.
The show is a more strategic take on “Wipeout” where players are given options that may or may not be easier in themed rooms that may resemble a kitchen or a den or outer space. Teams of two have to jump onto beds or chairs or jump onto pyramids while avoiding the fate of falling into “deadly lava.”
Wood provides facetious commentary and talks to the contestants.
According to Deadline.com, Netflix has gone to unusual lengths to keep its renewals secret with A. Smith & Co. putting out a casting call under the title “Get Across The Room” to find new contestants.
NBC has renewed both “Young Rock” and “Kenan” for sophomore seasons.
“Young Rock,” which features three actors playing versions of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at different ages and Johnson himself in 2032 running for the presidency, was shot at Atlanta Metro Studios. It’s the second most popular comedy on broadcast TV this season in the 18-49 demographic.
“Kenan” stars East Point native and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson, who plays a fictional version of himself hosting an Atlanta morning show while raising two daughters after his wife has died. His “SNL” buddy Chris Redd plays his best friend and manager while Don Johnson plays his carefree father-in-law.
Both shows have aired Tuesday back-to-back and generated strong enough ratings for the network to give them renewals.
NBC this season has already retired “Superstore” with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” concluding an eighth and final season during the 2021-22 season.