Jeff Foxworthy’s Johns Creek home up for sale for $2.999,000

The master suite features “an exclusive staircase down to the office.” There are three bedrooms with private balconies upstairs. An elevator takes you to the terrace where there is a full kitchen and family, media and craft rooms. There is also an in-law suite with a water garden.

“Heart of pine floors and cabinets appoint the warm and relaxed office where many of Jeff’s ‘redneck jokes’ were coined,” the description notes.

There is also a fireside game room and a backyard pool and cabana.

“This timeless and sophisticated home offers a resort lifestyle and serene retreat just a short drive from downtown Atlanta," said listing agent Peggy Connors in a press release. (If you’re interested, you can contact her at peggyconnors@kw.com and a video tour is available here.)

In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Foxworthy said he and his wife Pamela Gregg wanted to downsize so they built a smaller home in Brookhaven. He also owns a 3,000-acre farm in middle Georgia.

“The kids are gone,” he said. “It was the perfect time to put a big house for sale.”

