Jeff Foxworthy’s Johns Creek home up for sale for $2.999,000

Legendary Atlanta comic Jeff Foxworthy, in downsizing mode, has placed his long-time home in Johns Creek on the market for $2.999,000.
He bought the land in 1997 and spent three years building the home, which is more than 14,000 square feet. It sits on a private four-acre estate at Country Club of the South in Johns Creek.
Over the years, celebrities such as Usher, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine have also lived in the neighborhood.
The home was designed by Budd Holden, designer of celebrity homes owned by Barbra Streisand, Cher and Elizabeth Taylor. Foxworthy’s former abode has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
On various real estate websites, the realtor describes the home’s “stunning cherry hardwoods running through the main level. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the cascading two-story waterfall and main level pool. Opening to the two-story family room, the chef’s kitchen features handcrafted cabinets, top of the line appliances and a beautiful brick-arched butler’s pantry.”
The master suite features “an exclusive staircase down to the office.” There are three bedrooms with private balconies upstairs. An elevator takes you to the terrace where there is a full kitchen and family, media and craft rooms. There is also an in-law suite with a water garden.
“Heart of pine floors and cabinets appoint the warm and relaxed office where many of Jeff’s ‘redneck jokes’ were coined,” the description notes.
There is also a fireside game room and a backyard pool and cabana.
“This timeless and sophisticated home offers a resort lifestyle and serene retreat just a short drive from downtown Atlanta," said listing agent Peggy Connors in a press release. (If you’re interested, you can contact her at peggyconnors@kw.com and a video tour is available here.)
In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Foxworthy said he and his wife Pamela Gregg wanted to downsize so they built a smaller home in Brookhaven. He also owns a 3,000-acre farm in middle Georgia.
“The kids are gone,” he said. “It was the perfect time to put a big house for sale.”
Credit: Keller
Credit: Keller Williams
Credit: Keller Williams
Credit: Keller Williams
Credit: Keller Williams
Credit: Keller Williams
Credit: Keller Williams