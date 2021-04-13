5 kitchen renovation trends for 2021 that might surprise you

Houzz’s study found that almost all kitchen renovation projects — 94% — involved some work on cabinets and 63% replaced kitchen cabinets altogether. Some, however, chose to conduct partial kitchen updates. But of the 31% who did, 28% added at least a few cabinets, which is a quadruple increase from 2019.

A drop in desires for open-concept

Spending more time at home with your loved ones can lead to an increase in the space you may want — or need — away from them. So while open-concept kitchen designs have been the norm for nearly half a century, according to Bob Vila, it’s now been pushed out of favor.

In 2021, 43% of people wanted an open concept compared to 53% in 2019. Homeowners who opened their kitchens to an outdoor space sat at 22%.

Consistent year-on-year kitchen spend

On average, major kitchen remodeling projects — those that involve replacing all cabinets and appliances — that were done by the middle of 2020 cost $35,000. Meanwhile, a minor large kitchen remodel is $12,000 compared to $5,000 for a small minor kitchen renovation.

According to HomeAdvisor, a small kitchen remodel costing between $10,000 and $15,000 could include installing a tile backsplash, upgrading the sink, resurfacing the cabinets and painting the walls. Custom cabinetry and hardwood floor installation and granite countertops are among the upgrades that could cost $30,000 or more.

Vinyl takes the lead over hardwood flooring

Speaking of hardwood floors, it appears many homeowners aren’t interested in covering their kitchens with the material. Houzz’s survey showed the flooring type fell to the No. 2 spot, with 23% of homeowners opting for it compared to the 24% who prefer No. 1-ranking ceramic or porcelain tile. Preference for resilient flooring such as vinyl continues to gain traction as 19% elected to go with it.

Hardwood floors have several pros and cons, according to Architecture Lab, including variety, and easy maintenance and installation. However, they are costly, prone to scratching and are high maintenance.

Neutral tones are king

People renovating their homes continue to opt for neutral beiges, whites and similar hues with gray tones. Still, color isn’t completely out. Some kitchens have incorporated bright pigments including blue walls, gray flooring and multicolored backsplashes, which accounted for 18% of respondents’ color selections.