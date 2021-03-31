Crane crash results in renovation opportunities

“We made some changes for the better,” said Dennis.

Dennis and Susan redesigned the family room fireplace themselves, and now it’s one of their favorite features in their home. The couple own Aesthetics, a home design firm, and they often try new techniques or styles in their own home before offering it to clients.

“Our house is our laboratory,” said Susan.

Snapshot

Residents: Susan and Dennis Cook, who own Aesthetics, a home design firm specializing in decorative art, painting, fine art and garden design.

Location: Marietta

Size: 2,500 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built/bought: 1994

Renovations: Guest room and bath repair and redesign, family room fireplace repair and redesign, new roof, siding, gutters, driveway and walkway, garden pond and front lawn.

Project consultants: Barko Response Team

Architectural style: Traditional brick

Favorite architectural elements: Family room fireplace and picture window.

Interior design style: Traditional with French details

Favorite interior design elements: Antique three panel French screen, marquetry floor and portieres.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Ballard Designs, Macy’s, Facebook Marketplace, Telem S Antiques, Hill Street Warehouse, Lillian August, Provenance Antiques, Dupre’s Antique Market, Warren Gary Gay Decorations, Craigslist, Sherrill, Horchow, Pier 1 Imports, Pottery Barn and Bob Timberlake. Lighting from Lamp Arts Inc., Progressive Lighting, Austin Allen & Co, Robert Abbey, Inc. and Dupre’s Antique Market. Art by Carl Brenders, Clara Wooten Tally, Frank Broadhurst, Claude Monet, Paragon, Kate Greenaway and Dennis and Susan Cook. Dining room wallpaper by Katzenbach & Warren and wallpaper frieze in the owner’s suite by Schumacher.

