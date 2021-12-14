ajc logo
X

What’s the difference between full, three-quarter and half-bathrooms?

Caption
4 inexpensive bathroom makeover ideas. Looking for ways to spruce up your bathroom? Here are four ideas from Better Homes and Gardens. Color-coordinate your accessories. Install new features. Update the lighting. Paint the cabinets

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

If you’re searching for your dream home, you’ll want to find the perfect space to fit your needs. While people tend to focus on the overall square footage or the number of bedrooms in a home, it’s easy to forget about one of the more important rooms — the bathroom.

ExploreHere’s how to prepare your home for winter

Both the number and type of bathrooms in a home are important, affecting how well a house will function for a family. And figuring out different bathroom configurations can be confusing. From half-baths to full, here is everything you need to know about bathrooms to help you understand what’s best for your next home:

What is a full bathroom?

A full bathroom consists of four parts: a sink, shower, bathtub and toilet. If it’s less than that, it’s not considered a proper full bath.

Most homes have only one full bathroom, most likely in the owner’s suite, due to space requirements. While a full bath can be built in 40-45 square feet, according to Redfin, the average size is closer to 60 square feet.

What is a three-quarter bathroom?

A three-quarter bathroom has one sink, one toilet and either a shower or tub.

This bathroom type saves space and is much more common than full baths. Three-quarter baths are often found in apartments and in smaller houses as spare bathrooms or as an ensuite.

ExplorePantone announces a new blue shade as its 2022 Color of the Year

A three-quarter bath is typically 35 square feet, though some can be as large as 40-50 square feet, according to Redfin. If you have a limited amount of available space, you may want to use compact fixtures to create the illusion of space while still meeting your needs.

What is a half-bath?

A half-bath, also known as a powder room or guest bathroom, is typically found on the main floor of a multistory home. These bathrooms are easily accessible and are intended for guests or those who are unable to use the bathroom upstairs.

Explore3 tips on how to change the way you think about cleaning your home

There is only a toilet and sink in a half-bathroom, making it among the most efficient in terms of saving space. They are generally the most common in nearly all homes because they increase the number of bathrooms in the home without requiring too much extra space. As a result, be cautious when a home refers to having “multiple” baths, as many of these can be half-baths rather than three-quarter or full baths.

A half-bath is typically 3-4 feet wide and 6-8 feet long, according to Redfin. Smaller half-baths are more common in older homes where the owner converted a small space, such as the area under a stairwell, into a half-bath.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Here’s how to prepare your home for winter
17h ago
Buckhead penthouse offers private theater and breathtaking city views
17h ago
See the massive $9.5M Buckhead estate inspired by Muckross House
17h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top