Here’s how to prepare your home for winter

5. Finish any outdoor repairs.

6. Replace or make sure windows and doors are airtight. Typically heat escapes through windows and doors.

7. Check oil and gas levels. You will want to make sure heating sources such as oil and gas are replenished in case of power outages.

8. Trim large trees and branches. In instances of ice, large branches can cause a potential hazard should they break and fall.

9. Repair potholes and damage to driveways and sidewalks. Large holes and damage can be a potential tripping hazard or cause tire damage.

10. Check your furnace and hot water heater. These pieces of equipment are typically used to capacity in colder months and you will want to make sure they are in full working order.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .