Welcome to Cipresso Castle, the most unique rental in DeKalb County

Private Quarters
By
11 minutes ago
X

From the replica Chinese Terracotta warrior statues to the 1959 JAGUAR MK IX available for photoshoots, Cipresso Castle is a Tudor-style Atlanta mansion with a lot of character. It is also available for short-term rental, making it out of Dekalb County’s most fascinating offerings.

The four-acre property features a 6,000-square-foot mansion filled with over-the-top decadence manifested by heart-shaped beds, gold furniture and near countless decorative conversation pieces. The Decatur estate is fenced in, faces a lake and is advertised as a wonderful spot for everything from film production to wedding engagements.

ExploreRudy Giuliani puts $6.5 million Manhattan apartment on the market

“A magnificent, British Tudor style mansion in Atlanta, situated on 4-acres of lush greenery, facing a lake,” according to the mansion website. “The property boasts 6000 sf of interior space on a ground level. It is fenced and gated for extra privacy. The exterior monumental stair is embroidered with life size sculptures- certified replica of the ancient Chinese Terracotta Warriers (sic).”

Bookings for the estate come in a variety of options, including a brief two-hour visit for $450. According to the mansion’s Airbnb page, a two-day weekend stay at the Decatur estate in early September of this year currently runs around $1,600 for two people. The home does, however, come with some ground rules.

ExploreFormer Hawks DeMarre Carroll’s Georgia mansion features ‘every facet of opulence imaginable’

A maximum of 30 people are allowed on the property for functions, with a maximum of 10 people staying overnight. Ticketed events and parties are not allowed. For a stay of longer than a single night, interested vacationers will need pre-approval prior to booking.

“Cipresso Castle would be great to utilize as a vacation/ or health retreat, wedding, engagement, baby shower, video or music shoot, filming production or the perfect getaway,” according to the mansion website. “Luxury and opulence awaits for your next adventure.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photos

BREAKING
Atlanta bail bondsman first defendant in 2020 election case to turn himself in1h ago

Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
10m ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
18m ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
43m ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
43m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Booming Cumberland district sought grants meant for underserved communities
6h ago
The Latest

5 low-maintenance plants even a beginner can grow
Rudy Giuliani puts $6.5 million Manhattan apartment on the market
Former Hawks DeMarre Carroll’s Georgia mansion features ‘every facet of opulence...
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
1h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
23h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top