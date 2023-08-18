Former Hawks DeMarre Carroll’s Georgia mansion features ‘every facet of opulence imaginable’

Former Atlanta Hawks forward DeMarre Carroll has placed his 14,562-square-foot, $3.6 million mansion up for sale. Built in 2005, and featuring over an acre in private land and some of the most stunning entertainer’s amenities on the market, Carroll’s mansion resides within the star-studded Legends section of Chateau Elan — a luxury gated community in Braselton featuring multiple golf courses and a winery resort.

“Luxury abounds from the moment you pull through the gates of this one-of-a-kind stone estate,” according to the home’s listing. “Nestled on a spacious lot in the exclusive, private Legends section of Chateau Elan, this home embodies every facet of opulence imaginable.”

The home has a number of entertainment offerings as well, including a home theater, basketball court, a gym, billiards room and a full arcade.

“Main level includes an unbelievable primary suite with its own access to quiet, spacious deck overlooking the pool, and luxurious primary bathroom features beautifully updated, all-white finishes, spacious double vanity, stone bathtub that fills from the ceiling, frameless glass shower with rainfall head plus two additional shower heads and steam showers, two private toilets, and more, while walk-in primary closet offers high-end, custom built-ins and ample storage,” according to the home’s listing.

“Eat-in chef’s kitchen features all stainless steel Wolf appliances, two refrigerators, espresso machine, full-size wine cooler, walk-in pantry and more, open directly into eating area and cozy living room with vaulted, beamed ceilings, with direct access onto the covered patio outside kitchen/living area. Breathtaking great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, coffered ceilings, custom built-ins, and one of four fireplaces is the perfect place to entertain, and bright, open dining room easily seats 12 or more for a holiday or dinner party.”

Outside, the home features resort-quality amenities perfect for summer fun.

“An entertainer’s paradise — unbelievable outdoor entertaining area with resort-style pool and spa features a zero-entry pool, waterslide, grotto with waterfall, hot tub, and more,” according to the listing. “Ample patio and pool deck space off terrace level complete with outdoor kitchen, pool house with kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor bar, and covered patio space provide all the amenities of a resort right in your backyard, coupled with ample privacy all while overlooking the 9th hole of the prestigious Legends golf course.”

