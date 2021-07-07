Indoor pool, infinity tub complete renovated mid-century modern home

A $1,750,000 home on Lenox Road is for sale, and the owner’s suite must be seen to be believed.
Built in 1958, the home was completely renovated in 2005. It maintains its architectural integrity while offering modern upgrades.
“Over the years numerous improvements have been made to the landscaping, at the street, in the front yard and in the charming quiet back area,” the listing said. “A private oasis in the heart of Morningside!”
Limestone floors are found throughout the home at 1819 Lenox Road. That carries over into the indoor pool area. The roof of the heated indoor pool was redesigned to include 12 more skylights. The sky’s reflection infuses the pool with “a surreal light sky blue” hue, according to the listing. The outside can be brought inside with sliding doors surrounding the pool, which is designed for year-round swimming.
Originally a 4-bedroom home when it was built, the owner’s bathroom was expanded during the 2005renovation, creating a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode. The owner’s suite expansion led to plenty of room for a spa-like experience. The owner’s bath has a steam shower, infinity tub and a well-organized closet.