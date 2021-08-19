Three Georgia counties have the cheapest homes in America

Like most of metro Atlanta, Clayton County is enjoying robust homes sales and rising house prices in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. But that news is both blessing and curse. Clayton, which has some of the cheapest home prices in the region, is being targeted by investors who are buying with cash and . turning hundreds of properties into rental units. And because they have money to burn, the investors are forcing prices to rise in a community that has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The challenges come as Clayton has struggled the most in metro Atlanta with the COVID-19 pandemic. Its unemployment rate at 7.9% is the highest in the region and it has a poverty rate of about 20%. The Clayton County Commission earlier this month set aside $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to try to . head off what members fear could be a surge in families without a roof over their heads if a national moratorium on evictions is not extended past its Dec. 31 end date