325-unit apartment complex coming to Beltline’s Westside Trail

The Vivans will have 3-, 4- and 5-story buildings with studio. It will also have one- and two-bedroom apartments. Rents will begin at $1,200 monthly. In line with the City of Atlanta’s specifications for new Beltline projects, 15% of units will be priced at attainable rents. A dog park, club room, pool and fitness center are among the planned amenities.

“We are excited to invest with such a high-quality developer in RangeWater and grow our footprint in Atlanta where we are headquartered,” Brendan Whalen, Managing Director of ParkProperty Capital, said. “This will be our second investment in Atlanta and first along the Beltline trail where we see a lot of opportunity in this historic but quickly revitalizing neighborhood. “

“This is also the second investment through our discretionary fund platform that invests in similar development opportunities throughout the major markets in the US Sunbelt, so this is an important milestone for ParkProperty Capital on multiple fronts.”

The Vivian is the third RangeWater Real Estate Beltline project. It joins apartment and townhome project Maverick and Skylark apartment complex. Both are along the Southside Trail.