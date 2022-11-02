A historic Roswell farmhouse from 1835 is finally getting a facelift

From replacing the missing chimneys to deconstructing some of the home’s more modern additions, the couple have a lot on their plates. But they are not shying away from the task.

“My mom asked me yesterday if she can go ahead and start plotting out the garden so she knows where she can plant her 10 rows of corn,” Kirschner said.

No matter the efforts required, the Kirschner family is in it for the history.

“The only reason we’re able to tackle this is because of the size of the home,” Kirschner said. “For us its an opportunity of a lifetime ... To use our knowledge and ability to work hard to save something that is important to the fabric of Roswell and maybe even Fulton County.”