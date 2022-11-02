A historic Roswell farmhouse from 1835 is finally getting a facelift

As a producer and casting director of home renovation shows, including HGTV’s “Farmhouse Life,” Brandy Kirschner knows a thing or two about houses. Now she and her husband, Jared, have their sights set on the renovation of a historic Georgia home.
Roswell is home to a 1,400 square foot piece of local history. As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Adrianne Murchison, the home was donated to the Roswell Historical Society back in 2006. Now it exists as an endangered historic property. Its renovation is a dream made possible by the Kirschners and the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
“Our dream is to bring it back to it’s glory,” Brandy Kirschner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We do want to have chickens and we do want to have an insanely large garden.”
The couple is renovating the property for Brandy Kirschner’s mother, who plans on holding educational classes to teach locals about the history behind the property.
“We believe they will be good stewards of the property and we appreciate their enthusiasm,” Ben Sutton, a director at the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, said.
From replacing the missing chimneys to deconstructing some of the home’s more modern additions, the couple have a lot on their plates. But they are not shying away from the task.
“My mom asked me yesterday if she can go ahead and start plotting out the garden so she knows where she can plant her 10 rows of corn,” Kirschner said.
No matter the efforts required, the Kirschner family is in it for the history.
“The only reason we’re able to tackle this is because of the size of the home,” Kirschner said. “For us its an opportunity of a lifetime ... To use our knowledge and ability to work hard to save something that is important to the fabric of Roswell and maybe even Fulton County.”
