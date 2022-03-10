This $1.49 million Buckhead penthouse offers views of Atlanta’s skyline

This stunning two-story, two-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse at the Phoenix on Peachtree, perched above Buckhead, dazzles with sprawling views of Midtown, Downtown and the Buckhead.
Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with corner views, impressive living areas and gorgeous outdoor covered spaces, luxury awaits you at 2881 Peachtree Road, Penthouse No. 2405.
Rich hardwood floors connect the main living area and the more intimate dining area, while a double-sided fireplace divides the two spaces without interrupting the flow. This combination living area is ideal for entertaining, with access to the enormous outdoor covered terrace.
Professional-grade Viking appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall edges and sleek slab cabinetry are among the features of the high-end kitchen. A walk-in pantry and a cove ceiling add height and convenience. The kitchen overlooks the informal dining area, a cozy family room and a second covered terrace.
The second level’s enticing quarters, which include a guest suite and a sprawling primary suite, can be accessed via the penthouse’s own elevator or the custom Mistral glass-lined staircase, which was featured on the cover of BuckHaven magazine.
Unwind at the end of the day in the main bedroom suite, complete with a den and twinkling city lights from the bathroom’s floor-to-ceiling windows.
Splendor doesn’t stop in the home — wine lockers, a heated pool and spa, a theater with a wet bar, a fireside living room with a grand piano and a 24-hour concierge are just a few of the first-class amenities available at the Phoenix on Peachtree.
Listing by Jared Sapp, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.
