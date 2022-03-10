This $1.49 million Buckhead penthouse offers views of Atlanta’s skyline

Professional-grade Viking appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall edges and sleek slab cabinetry are among the features of the high-end kitchen. A walk-in pantry and a cove ceiling add height and convenience. The kitchen overlooks the informal dining area, a cozy family room and a second covered terrace.

The second level’s enticing quarters, which include a guest suite and a sprawling primary suite, can be accessed via the penthouse’s own elevator or the custom Mistral glass-lined staircase, which was featured on the cover of BuckHaven magazine.